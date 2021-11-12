Osinbajo urges exporters to leverage AfCFTA opportunities

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has urged exporters to take advantage of opportunities for growth in the African market through the African Continental Free Trade Area. This is as he affirmed that the Federal Government will continue to support Nigerian exporters through its various agencies bringing about necessary reforms to boost the growth of the countrys Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
