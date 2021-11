The Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has sacked its publicity secretary, Okelo Madukaife. The state chairman of the party, Basil Ejidike announced this at a press conference in Awka, the Anambra capital on Sunday. He said Madukaife who was suspended in June this year had continued to parade himself as the public Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information