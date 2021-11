The Federal Capital Territory-Internal Revenue Service has disowned fake appointment letters being circulated in the name of the service with the intention to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians. Head, Corporate Communications, FCT-IRS, Malam Mustapha Sumaila, made this known in a statement on Sunday, in Abuja. Sumaila, who said that FCT-IRS was not presently recruiting, cautioned the general Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper