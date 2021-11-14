Kadhafis son, Seif al-Islam, registers to run for Libya presidency

Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, son of slain Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi, registered Sunday to run in the countrys December presidential polls, the electoral commission said. Seif al-Islam Kadhafi submitted his candidacy for the presidential election to the High National Electoral Commission office in the (southern) city of Sebha, a statement by the commission said. It said Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

