Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie scored the goals as the United States downed Mexico 2-0 to move to the top of CONCACAFs 2022 World Cup qualifying race on Friday. Chelsea star Pulisic nodded home a 74th-minute cross from Timothy Weah just five minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute to put the Americans 1-0 Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information