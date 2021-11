Atrocious killing of unarmed protesters at Lekki toll gate on the night of October 20, 2020, can be equated to a massacre in context, the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters has said. The Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel made this known in its report Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

