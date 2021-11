Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi said bandits are ready to drop their arms if only the government can provide education and other basic amenities for Fulani herdsmen across the north and extension, Nigeria. Gumi disclosed this while on an inspection tour of Sheikh Uthman Bin Fodio Centre, a school built by Sheikh Gumi Mosque Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information