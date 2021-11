The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) on Sunday held a meeting with the President of the African Export-Import Bank, Benedict Oramah, in South Africa. This was announced by the Personal Assistant on Broadcast Media to the President, Buhari Sallau, via his Facebook page. Sharing pictures of the meeting, he said, President Muhammadu Buhari holds Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper