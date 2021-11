The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has said investment in knowledge acquisition is very rewarding. The monarch, who said this in Ibadan on Sunday while addressing students of the Lead City University at the 14th convocation said some people believed that he was using juju to recall accurately dates and events. Oba Adeyemi said Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information