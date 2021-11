The Nigerian Army said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed no fewer than 50 Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State. The terrorists had killed Brig-Gen Dzarma Zirkusu and three other soldiers in an attack in the same local government on Saturday. In a statement Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

