Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have rescued alive eleven kidnapped victims from their abductors in a bush at Idu roundabout along Ozoro/Ughelli expressway. PUNCH Metro gathered the incident occurred at about 1936hpurs on Sunday as a Toyota Sienna with Reg. No. SMK 185 FU was conveying the passengers from Ozoro to Ughelli. It Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information