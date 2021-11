The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has asked secessionist groups in the country to learn from the history of South Sudan which broke into war within two years after achieving self-determination. He stated this on Tuesday as the Guest Lecturer at the combined 9/10th anniversary of Zik Lecture Series held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information