At least three separate storey buildings have collapsed in Lagos State within two weeks, floating concerns over lack of enforcement of regulatory standards in the construction of residential buildings in Nigerias richest state. On November 1, 2021, a 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of Lagos collapsed in which over 44 persons were confirmed dead. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Collapse of storey buildings rise to three in Lagos within two weeks