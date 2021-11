The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has declared the seat of the Akure-South/Akure-North Federal Constituency in Ondo State at the House vacant. Gbajabiamila, while declaring the seat vacant at the plenary on Tuesday, said the vacancy was as a result of the death of Adedayo Omolafe, on August 16, 2021, which was Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper