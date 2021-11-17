Nigeria, others record two million cyber attacks in six months





The National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), says Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya recorded over two million phishing (cyber) attacks in the first half of 2021. Monguno disclosed this at a sensitisation workshop for the implementation of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy 2021 for the private sector and professional bodies on Tuesday, in Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information