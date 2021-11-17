UN calls for immediate release of staff detained in Ethiopia

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for the immediate release of ten UN staff members detained four days ago in Ethiopia. According to a statement by the spokesperson, the Secretary-General is aware, that the staff members are being held without charge and no specific information provided regarding the reasons for their Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

