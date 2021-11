The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum on Wednesday led a delegation on a condolence visit to the bereaved family of late Brig-Gen. Dzarma Zirkushu in Kaduna. Zulum met the family at Ribadu Cantonment in Kaduna during which he directed the immediate release of N20m as support to the slain Generals family. The governors spokesman, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

