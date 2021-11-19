I didnt insult anyone, Actor Emmanuel Ehumadu defends comment on P-Squares reunion





Nollywood actor, Emmanuel Ehumadu, has defended his comment on P-Squares reunion after coming under criticism, adding that he did not insult anyone in his post. Following the reunion of Paul and Peter Okoye of the now-defunct P-Square, Ehumadu had stated that the duo buried the hatchet because they were losing relevance in the music industry. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

