Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on Friday, commenced the distribution of relief materials provided by the Federal Government to the victims of the 2020 flood disaster in the state. Bagudu said the beneficiaries were mainly rice, maize and sorghum farmers, just as he disclosed that the exercise commences with seven local governments -Birnin Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper