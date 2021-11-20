Davido sets up five-man committee for disbursement of N250m orphanage donation





Award-winning singer, David Davido Adeleke, on Saturday set up a five-man committee to supervise the disbursement of his N250m donation to orphanages across Nigeria. Following his N100m challenge that raked in over N200m, the singer announced that hed donate his cash gift and an additional N50m to orphanages, as hes set to mark his birthday Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

