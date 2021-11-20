Religious violations: CAN faults US for delisting Nigeria, says agenda to wipe away Christians has not stopped

The Christian Association of Nigeria has knocked the United States for removing Nigeria from its 2021 list of religious violators, saying that Christians are still being persecuted by terrorist groups and other Islamic associations in the country. The apex Christian organisation said that it is at a loss on the data or statistics used by Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

