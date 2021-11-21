Afghanistan: Taliban begin payment of salaries to govt employees

Afghanistans Taliban authorities said Saturday they had begun paying government employees who had not received a paycheck since the Islamists seized power and triggered a major financial crisis. Most government employees have yet to return to work and many had not been paid for months even before the Taliban captured power, especially rural workers. We Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

