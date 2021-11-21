BREAKING: Residents protest alleged ejection by Army, block Bauchi-Jos Road





Vehicular movements are currently being disrupted following a protest by some communities bordering the 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi. The residents who came out in their numbers said they were protesting against the forceful eviction from their ancestral homes. The protesters blocked the Bauchi-Jos Road, hindering motorists from going in and out of the Bauchi metropolis. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information