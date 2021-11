Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike, has stated that the N250m donation of Nigerian singer, Davido, to orphanages, has covered the singers sins. Born David Adeleke, the singer earlier announced that hed donate N250m to orphanages across Nigeria, after fans and colleagues gifted him over N200m for his birthday. Reacting to Davidos move, the actress, whos currently Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper