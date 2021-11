Tottenham needed a second-half fightback to launch Antonio Contes reign in charge with a 2-1 win over Leeds, while Manchester City swept aside Everton 3-0 on Sunday to go second in the Premier League. A severely depleted Leeds remain just two points above the relegation zone after threatening to spoil Contes first home league game Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

