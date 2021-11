Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was booed by a number of supporters after Manchester United lost 4-1 to Watford in their English Premier League encounter on Saturday. While the fans booed Solskjaer, Bruno Fernandes was seen pointing to his teammates in what looks like a suggestion not to single out the manager. Solskjaer has clung onto Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information