Pelumi Olajengbesi, one of the lawyers of embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, says South-West leaders have failed his client by not standing by him. The lawyer said Yoruba elders should learn from their Igbo counterparts who recently visited the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to demand the release of their Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper