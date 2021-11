Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello on Sunday, advised Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to be wary of enemies within ahead of the 2022 governorship poll. Sheikh Bello spoke in Ikire at the Islamic Life Time Award and launch of an Islamic Hospital, organised by United Imams and Khateeb, Irewole Local Government, Ikire, where the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper