The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday re-arraigned Ope Saraki, a cousin to former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and a former Commissioner for Information in Kwara State, Olatunji Moronfoye, for abuse of office, diversion of public funds and money laundering. The duo was re-arraigned on separate charges before Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper