In recent times, (not recent time), two soccer managers have negatively been in the news. These are Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr; and former Manchester Uniteds Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. I often find the spelling of Oles surname somehow challenging. So, I often double-check whenever Im (not am) writing about him and that you too Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information