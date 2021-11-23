Flight delays loom as air traffic controllers embark on strike

By
Headliners
-
14



Domestic flights may experience some hiccups in their routine operations as the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association embarked on a two-day industrial action beginning from today. A statement from NATCA on Tuesday disclosed that air traffic controllers would slow down traffic flow and departure time by 20 minutes on domestic flights at the four major Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR