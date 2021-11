Ugandan police, in a security crackdown following deadly suicide bombings, said Tuesday they had arrested four Somalis for bringing a suspected explosive device into a resort due to host President Yoweri Museveni this week. A week after twin bombings killed four in the capital Kampala, police spokesman Fred Enanga said a detonator was discovered during Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information