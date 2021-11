The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday said most frauds in the banking sector were perpetrated by insider Information, Communication Technology employees. Head, Cybercrime Section of the EFCC, Abbah Sambo, made the declaration at a national seminar on Banking and Allied Matters for judges in Abuja. Sambo represented the EFCC chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper