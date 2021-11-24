BREAKING: Again, militants blow up Agip facility in Rivers, insist on justice





A new militant group in Rivers State called Bayan-Men has again attacked another oil facility belonging to the Nigeria Agip Oil Company in the Obosi area of Omoku, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area. The attack followed the expiration of the 24-hour ultimatum the militants issued to the company to address their demands. It was gathered that Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information