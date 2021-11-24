OAU student death: NANS fumes, says Hilton hotel owner enjoys preferential treatment in police custody

The owner of Hiltons Hotels and Resorts, Dr. Rahman Adedoyin, is enjoying preferential treatment in the custody of the Osun State Police Command, the National Association of Nigerian Students has alleged. The apex students association in the country said a recent audio recording released by Adedoyin while in police net showed that he is being Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

