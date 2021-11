The Police in Taraba on Tuesday has assured justice for the family of the late Oliver Ezra killed by sergeant Haruna Idi of Mopol 40, at a checkpoint at Kpantinapu, Jalingo. Oliver, the driver to the Lau Local Government Chairman, Rev. Daniel Zading was shot last Friday and died in the early hours of Tuesday Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information