The Bayelsa State Police Command on Tuesday re-imposed curfew on the state capital, Yenagoa, from 10pm to 6am daily. It also announced that the curfew on the states waterways was still in force. The commands spokesman, Asinim Butswat, a Superintendent of Police, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists, adding that the ban Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper