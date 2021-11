Human rights activist, Tony Uranta, is dead. He died on Wednesday afternoon after an illness. This is as fellow activists Prof. Pat Utomi, Olisa Agbakoba, Olawale Okunniyi and others under the Pro National Conference Organisations and Nigeria Intervention Movement, on behalf of the Nigerian Civil Society Movement sent their issued a statement regarding his demise. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper