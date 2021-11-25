Child abandonment, wife battery top list of gender-based violence in Gombe NHRC





The National Human Rights Commission has said child abandonment and wife battery topped the list of gender-based violence reported to the commission in 2021 from Gombe State. NHRC Principal Admin Officer, Ndam Fabong, made this disclosure on Thursday, at a media briefing in commemoration of the 2021 gender-based violence elimination day. He said, We have Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

