EndSARS: Victim died of anaemia after police beating Petitioner tells Abuja panel





The lawyer to a complainant, Onome Okorozegbo, in Abuja on Wednesday told the Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Atrocities how Ovoke Godwin was beaten to death by a team of police officers led by Inspector Kabari Tambari. The issue came up in the case of alleged extra-judicial killing of Ovoke Onomrerhino Godwin. Okorozegbo who Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information