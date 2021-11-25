The Lagos State Health Service Commission has urged health workers to exceed patients expectations with adequate care during treatment. The Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Ademuyiwa Eniayewun made this call while speaking at the fourth stakeholders forum organised by the Alimosho General Hospital. This was made known on Thursday in a statement titled, Lagos Health Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Exceed patients expectations during treatment, Lagos govt tasks health workers