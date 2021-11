Socio-political group, Afenifere, says the fresh move by the Federal Government to extradite Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, shows that the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is not committed to exploring political solution to resolve secessionist crisis in the country. Afenifere stated this in a statement on Wednesday Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper