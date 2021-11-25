N250m donation: Akpabio calls on businessmen, politicians to emulate Davido





The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godwill Akpabio,has called on businessmen and politicians to emulate Nigerian singer, Davido, following the latters donation of N250m to Nigerian orphanages. Akpabio on Wednesday stated that he recently played host to the singer and commended him for his philanthropic act. Davido had on Saturday announced that the total Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information