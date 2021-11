Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested a 32-year-old drug trafficker based in Liberia, Maduabuchi Chinedu, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with 9.30 kilograms of cocaine worth over N2.7 billion in street value. The suspect is said to hail from Obaha Okigwe Village, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper