Mauricio Pochettino has never asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain despite speculation linking the coach with Manchester United, the French clubs sporting director Leonardo said on Friday. The Brazilian also denied reports that PSG had approached former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, saying he has had no contact with the Frenchman. British media reports earlier this Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Pochettino staying at PSG, says sporting director