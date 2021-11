Australias George Kambosos used a relentless attack and a stinging overhand right to become the undisputed lightweight boxing champion with a shocking split decision victory over Teofimo Lopez on Saturday night in New York. Both boxers came into the fight undefeated but Kambosos, who survived a 10th round knockdown, made sure he was the one Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

