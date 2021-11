The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested a 15-year old, Ridwan Awoyinka and two others over alleged burglary. A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Daniel Adigun, on Saturday, indicated that one Hamzat Tajudeen reported that his shop was burgled and materials carted away. Adigun Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information