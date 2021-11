Paris Saint-Germain overturned an early deficit to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1 away in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with Lionel Messi setting up all three goals. The match also featured the long-awaited PSG debut of Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, while Neymar left the pitch weeping in agony, stretchered off with an ankle injury. Still in November, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information