The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has told the Federal Government that removing fuel subsidy will worsen the suffering of the majority of Nigerians who are already impoverished. The President of PFN, Bishop Wale Oke, urged the government to shelve the proposed policy in order not to worsen the hardship and trigger crisis in the country. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information