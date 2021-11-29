How we collect telecoms tax advance to fund salaries Pantami

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Ibrahim Pantami has revealed how the Federal Government collected taxes in advance from telecommunications companies to foot salaries. According to Pantami, the N25bn approved by the Federal Executive Council to replace infrastructure in the National Identity Management Commission had not been released owing to financial challenges. The Minister Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
